Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Issued By B. Riley

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HZO. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NYSE HZO opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $400.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MarineMax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

