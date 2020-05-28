Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.20. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 5,858,645 shares.

QFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quadrise Fuels International Plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

