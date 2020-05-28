Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Decreased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Radian Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 469,822 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,014,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 304,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

