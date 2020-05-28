Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:GCG) Trading Up 19.5%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:GCG)’s share price was up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile (LON:GCG)

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant business operations. It intends to seek acquisition opportunities primarily in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.