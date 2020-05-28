Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.35

Shares of Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $222.35 and traded as low as $134.46. Rank Group shares last traded at $135.20, with a volume of 422,801 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.35. The stock has a market cap of $537.58 million and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

