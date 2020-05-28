RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.19

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $16.43. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 481,935 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RICK. ValuEngine downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.