Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) recently:

5/23/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/14/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

5/7/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/7/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Natera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NTRA opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $38,263.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,921 shares of company stock worth $6,243,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 50.3% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 67.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 37.1% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

