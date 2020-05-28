Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $6.00. Renold shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 401,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

In other Renold news, insider Ian Scapens bought 42,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,084.64 ($6,688.56). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper bought 43,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,217.84 ($6,863.77).

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

