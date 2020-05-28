Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading 12.1% Higher

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.72, 35,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 409,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

