Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPYY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

REPYY opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Repsol has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

