Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) recently:

5/21/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/15/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/14/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

5/6/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

4/1/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

3/30/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

