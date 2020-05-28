Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ATN International (ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. "

5/19/2020 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2020 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

ATNI stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. ATN International Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $920.19 million, a P/E ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

