Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ICU Medical (ICUI)

5/28/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

5/20/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2020 – ICU Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $206.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ICU Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

ICUI stock opened at $197.08 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

