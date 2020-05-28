Reviewing Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

This table compares Micro Focus International and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Zuora -30.21% -48.96% -24.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Micro Focus International and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 5 0 0 2.00 Zuora 1 2 2 0 2.20

Micro Focus International currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Volatility & Risk

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micro Focus International and Zuora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.35 billion 0.60 $1.47 billion $1.96 2.83 Zuora $276.06 million 4.86 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -15.76

Micro Focus International has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micro Focus International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Micro Focus International beats Zuora on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.