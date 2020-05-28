Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) and Sundial Growers (OTCMKTS:SNDL) Critical Survey

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Sundial Growers -322.43% -189.82% -72.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Sundial Growers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sundial Growers $75.86 million 1.22 -$204.57 million N/A N/A

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 1 1 1 0 2.00

Sundial Growers has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 384.50%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

