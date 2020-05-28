Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to $64.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

