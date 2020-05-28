Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rollins by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

