Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.55

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $288.55 and traded as low as $258.40. Rotork shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 6,207,257 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.92 ($3.46).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rotork p.l.c. will post 1364.99998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

