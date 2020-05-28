Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,757,000 after acquiring an additional 423,994 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 74.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after buying an additional 749,052 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,052,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after buying an additional 462,214 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

