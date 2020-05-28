Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 520.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

