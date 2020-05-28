Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $186.96

Shares of Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.96 and traded as low as $104.00. Scapa Group shares last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 693,623 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Scapa Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 million and a PE ratio of 266.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Tim Miller acquired 19,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £19,999.35 ($26,308.01).

Scapa Group Company Profile (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

