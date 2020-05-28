Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after buying an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

