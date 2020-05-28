Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.