Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

