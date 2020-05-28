Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating and a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,670 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,887. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,615,000 after buying an additional 248,034 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after buying an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 201,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,308,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

