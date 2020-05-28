Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.63

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $221.63 and traded as low as $187.20. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 99,051 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Somero Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

