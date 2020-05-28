Somerville Kurt F Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,990.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rowe increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.