Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price

News coverage about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news impact score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of POWL opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

