SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ASX:SPY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ASX:SPY)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$439.00 ($311.35) and last traded at A$441.00 ($312.77), approximately 227 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$449.53 ($318.82).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$439.00.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $2.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

