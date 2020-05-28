Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.83

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as low as $24.11. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 4,158 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard AVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STND. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Standard AVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 239,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

About Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

