Starvest (LON:SVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.40

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.40 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 237377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 31.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Starvest Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

