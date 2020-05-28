Strix Group’s (KETL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.62. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

