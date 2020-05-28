Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Subsea 7 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

SUBCY stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

