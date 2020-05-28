SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $314.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.70 million and the highest is $323.00 million. SunPower posted sales of $481.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

SPWR stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $358,814.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $689,834.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,071,953 shares of company stock worth $16,670,598. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.