Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ITT worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $156,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ITT by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.