Swiss National Bank Buys 800 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Helen of Troy worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 205.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,671,000 after buying an additional 48,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

