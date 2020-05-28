Swiss National Bank Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Cogent Communications worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $459,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of CCOI opened at $79.11 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.