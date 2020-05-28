Swiss National Bank Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Servicemaster Global worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

SERV stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.36.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

