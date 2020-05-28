Swiss National Bank Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

