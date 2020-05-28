Swiss National Bank Has $7.74 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Continental were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in United Continental by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Continental by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Continental by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

