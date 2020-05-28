Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,400 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,574,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

