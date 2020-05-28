Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

