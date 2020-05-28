Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 1,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 520.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

