SYNNEX (SNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX):

5/27/2020 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s Concentrix business is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn-from-home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of its Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis might hurt SYNNEX’s near-term performance. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their big and expensive technology purchases to preserve cash in an effort to stay afloat amid this turbulent macroeconomic environment. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility and high-debt level are other major concerns.”

5/26/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $96.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s near-term prospects look gloomy as coronavirus continues to disrupt technology supply chains and logistics services across the globe. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their big and expensive technology purchases to preserve cash in an effort to stay afloat during this turbulent macroeconomic environment. Adverse foreign exchange volatility and high-debt level are other major concerns for SYNNEX. Nonetheless, SYNNEX is benefiting from growth in Concentrix business. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping it expand its product portfolio. Additionally, split of its Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly traded entities would add shareholder value and enhance its competitive position.”

5/18/2020 – SYNNEX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – SYNNEX was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $111.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in SYNNEX by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

