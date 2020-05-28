SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

