T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.55

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $3.58. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 1,650 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded T.A.T. Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.94.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

