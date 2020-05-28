Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

