Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.58

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.58 and traded as low as $10.50. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 9,400 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.24%.

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $46,741.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 152,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,490. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

