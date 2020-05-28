Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

TWODF stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

