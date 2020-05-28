TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) & Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Head-To-Head Review

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Myokardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Myokardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -0.95 Myokardia $33.56 million 148.82 -$276.21 million ($4.38) -24.43

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myokardia. Myokardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Myokardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myokardia 0 1 10 0 2.91

TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.86%. Myokardia has a consensus price target of $126.44, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Myokardia.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Myokardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Myokardia N/A -51.01% -45.43%

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Myokardia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM. The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that is designed to restore normal cardiac muscle contractility in the diseased dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) heart. Its preclinical programs include MYK-224, a HCM-targeting candidate that is designed to reduce excess cardiac contractility and enhance diastolic function; LUS-1, which is used to counteract a muscle abnormality that results in impaired relaxation of the left ventricle; and ACT-1 targeting genetic DCM due to sarcomeric mutations and impaired calcium regulation. The company has a collaboration with 23andMe, Inc., a consumer genetics and research company. Myokardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

